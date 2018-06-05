Coastal’s Seth Lancaster drafted by Phillies Tuesday

CONWAY – Coastal Carolina senior shortstop Seth Lancaster was selected in the eighth round (227th overall pick) of the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies.

Since 2000, Lancaster Is the 14th Chanticleer to be drafted in the top eight rounds that was not drafted out of high school. A Chanticleer has been selected within the first 10 rounds of the Major League draft for 11 consecutive seasons and, with Lancaster, a total of 19 Chanticleers have gone within the first 10 rounds over the same span.

2018 SEASON HIGHLIGHTS:

• Graduated May 8, 2018 with a degree in history.

• COLLEGIATE BASEBALL ALL-AMERICAN (3rd team)

• NAMED FIRST TEAM ALL-SUN BELT

• Named Sun Belt All-Tournament Team

• IN THE NCAA / SUN BELT (thru NCAA Regional Round)

– Runs Scored 81 2nd NCAA 2nd Sun Belt

– Walks 63 3rd NCAA 1st Sun Belt

– Home Runs 20 6th NCAA 1st Sun Belt

– Total Bases 146 22nd NCAA 1st Sun Belt

– Slug Pct. .646 35th NCAA 2nd Sun Belt

– Stolen Bases 23 54th NCAA 5th Sun Belt

– RBI 57 65th NCAA 3rd Sun Belt

– On Base Pct. .454 79th NCAA 6th Sun Belt

– Doubles 17 119th NCAA 8th Sun Belt

• The only player in the nation to rank among NCAA top 10 in walks, runs scored and home runs.

• The only player in the league to rank among the Sun Belt’s top 10 in walks, runs scored, home runs, slugging, total bases, RBI, doubles, stolen bases and OB%.

• NAMED SUN BELT ALL-TOURNAMENT: with Woodall, tied a tournament record with 10 runs scored in the four games … Was 2-for-3 in the championship game, batted .455 for the tourney, hit three home runs and walked eight times.

• After going 2-for-3 with 3 runs scored in a win over North Carolina, was just 1-for-12 in the following Little Rock series … Rebounded to be named Sun Belt Player of the Week in regular-season series finale at Appalachian State … For the three-game series, was 7-for-12 with six runs, nine RBI, a double and three home runs while drawing to walks and having a slugging percentage of 1.417.

• Over the last nine games of his career, may have been the hottest hitter in the NCAA or at least the most productive … Batted .405 (15-for-37) with 18 runs scored, 16 RBI, 7 HR and 12 walks … Had a career-high six RBI and tied a CCU record with 3 HR in the game two at App State during span.

• ON THE CCU CAREER LISTS: third in walks (146), fifth in home runs (34), sixth in runs scored (175), 11th in games played (214) and 13th in stolen bases (53).

• ON THE CCU SINGLE SEASON LISTS: second in walks (63), third in runs scored (81) and fourth in home runs (20).

• While he batted .283 for career, had a career .413 on base pct. thanks to his 146 career walks. • Drew 37 walks over his last 34 career games played.

• Had a 31-game streak of reaching base safely snapped at College of Charleston (Mar. 27), going 0-for-4 … Had reached base safely in the first 26 games this season and last five of 2017 … Overall for 2018, reached base safely in 57 of 62 games.

• Hit two, two-run, walk-off home runs in the 9th inning this season.