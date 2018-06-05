Columbia Water warns residents of mailing scam

Columbia, SC (WOLO) – Columbia are being urged to be on alert for fraudulent mailing Columbia Water customers.

The letter requests that customers call 803-220-0186 to claim a package.

The card (pictured) would have arrived in the mail on or around June 5, 2018.

The company sending this is not associated with the City of Columbia, Columbia Water, or HomeServe insurance services.

Columbia Water wants to remind customers to be vigilant when approached by anyone asking for personal information or payment information over the phone or door-to-door. If you have questions about mail or persons claiming to be a representative of Columbia Water, please call 803-545-3300 to verify.

If you believe you are a victim of scam, please contact Crime Prevention at 803-545-3555.