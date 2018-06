Fashion designer Kate Spade found dead in apparent suicide: Police sources

NY, NY (ABC NEWS)– Fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her New York City apartment Tuesday morning after she apparently took her own life, police sources said.

Spade’s body was found at about 10 a.m. at her Park Avenue apartment in Manhattan by a household employee, the sources said.

She apparently hanged herself, according to the sources.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.