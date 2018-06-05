Fireflies announce new snack they hope fans will hop to get

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Take me out to the ballgame…but forget about buying the cracker jacks. There’s a new snack coming to the ballpark that may just might be a hit, that’s if t doesn’t bug you first.

Sunday the Fireflies will begin selling bbq crickets. The insects will be sold at Terminix Tasties kiosks throughout the stadium.

Is it possible that people could really become fans of the new snack? One professor at USC who studies the human consumption of insects says she thinks people are probably itching to try them out. If you can’t make it to the ballpark on Sunday, don’t worry they aren’t hoping off anytime soon. The bbq crickets will also be offered on August 12th.