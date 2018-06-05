WATCH: Fireflies fall to RiverDogs in game one of series Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC – Matt Winaker smashed his third professional home run in a 5-1 loss to the RiverDogs on Tuesday night at Spirit Communications Park. Raphael Gladu also extended his hitting streak to 19 games with a single in the fourth inning. Gladu holds the fourth longest active hitting streak in all of professional baseball (MiLB & MLB).

Despite the loss, Jake Simon (L, 0-4) was solid in his seventh start for Columbia (28-27) this season. The southpaw lasted five frames, allowed just one run (unearned), issued zero walks, and posted four strikeouts. It’s the fifth time the 21-year-old has tossed five or more innings in 2018.

Aside from Winaker’s solo homer, Columbia had only one other strong chance to score. Gladu started the fourth with a single and then Blake Tiberi was hit by pitch. The next batter, Ali Sanchez, struck out for the first in the frame. This scoring chance disappeared when Jeremy Vasquez bounced into an inning-ending double play.

Two home runs powered Charleston’s (27-29) offense in this game. Eduardo Navas blasted a two-run homer in the seventh and Dermis Garcia did the same – a two-run shot – in the eighth.

Trey Cobb pitched a scoreless inning in the ninth and punched out one batter. Cobb has not given up a run over his last five outings (five innings).

The Fireflies aim to snap a five-game skid on Wednesday night at Spirit Communications Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Right-hander Tony Dibrell (2-2, 3.88) takes the ball for Columbia and Charleston counters with lefty J.P. Sears (0-4, 5.14). You can listen to the game starting at 6:45 p.m. on FOX Sports Radio 1400 AM or online at columbiafireflies.com. The is game is available to watch live on MiLB.tv.