Former Gamecock to to miss rest of season after Tommy John surgery

The Yankees say left-hander Jordan Montgomery will have Tommy John surgery to fix an elbow injury that has kept him out of action since early May.

The surgery will be done Thursday, the team announced.

Montgomery had exited a May 1 start against the Houston Astros after throwing just seven pitches. The team diagnosed him with a flexor strain in his elbow and originally said he would miss 6-8 weeks.

The 25-year-old is 2-0 with a 3.26 ERA this season.

The surgery will likely keep him out until late in the 2019 season, at the earliest.

With Montgomery lost for the season, it reinforces the belief the Yankees will look to add a starting pitcher before the trade deadline. They already needed another pitcher due to inconsistent starts from some of the arms in their rotation.