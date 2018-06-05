Gamecock women’s basketball tickets now on sale

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball season tickets for 2018-19 are on sale now through the Gamecock Ticket Office with prices starting as low as $45 for all regular-season games at Colonial Life Arena. Fans who purchase or renew their reserved seat tickets by the Aug. 22 deadline will be able to select their seats online this season.

While the SEC schedule has not been announced, the Gamecocks know that Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, and Vanderbilt will all play at Colonial Life Arena in 2018-19. South Carolina will travel to Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Texas A&M as it competes for its fifth SEC championship in the last six seasons. In non-conference action, South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley plans to bring Maryland and Baylor to Columbia for her team’s 2018-19 campaign.

For women’s basketball, fans can purchase a general admission ticket for upper-level seating for $45. Reserved seat tickets are $70 per seat with a seat donation required for the most in-demand areas and Gamecock Club membership required for sections 104-106 and 114. Seat donations range from $400 per seat for the first row of Courtside sections (101-103, 107, 109, 113, 115-118) to $200 per seat for Premier Seating in the lower row(s) in sections 105 and 114. All other reserved seat tickets are available with no seat donation requirement.

The Gamecocks’ 13-woman roster features fifth-year seniors Doniyah Cliney, Bianca Cuevas-Moore and Alexis Jennings along with juniors Tyasha Harris, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and Te’a Cooper. Sophomores LeLe Grissett, Bianca Jackson and LaDazhia Williams return for a second season, and the eight returning letterwinners welcome newcomers Destanni Henderson, graduate transfer Nelly Perry, Victaria Saxton, and Elysa Wesolek.

The Gamecocks have led the nation in average attendance for the last four seasons, drawing over 12,000 fans per game each year of that streak. For more information on season tickets or to order, visit http://www.itsgreattobeagamecock.com/.