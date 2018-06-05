Mets take Gamecock Carlos Cortes in third round

By: Brock Watson

NEW YORK, NY (WOLO) — The New York Mets Select Carlos Cortes in the third round with the 83rd overall pick.

Cortes is listed as a 2nd baseman, but played a good bit in left field while at South Carolina.

The Mets first selected Carlos in the 20th round of the 2016 draft following his final high school season. Carlos chose to forgo the offer and commit to the University of South Carolina. Thanks to two years in a Gamecock jersey his draft stock has propelled into the 3rd round.

The slot value of his pick is valued at $705,300 according to the official website of the MLB. Cortes does have the option to forgo the Mets offer again as he has only used two of his four years of collegiate eligibility. The fact that he is a draft-eligible sophomore will give him leverage in contract negotiations. If Cortes does come to an agreement with the Mets organization there is still a good chance he will continue playing baseball in Columbia. The Columbia Fireflies are the Single A affiliate of the Mets and common destination for newly drafted players.