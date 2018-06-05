New York Mets select Gamecock ace Adam Hill in MLB Draft

By: Brock Watson

NEW YORK, NY- (WOLO) — The New York Mets selected Gamecocks pitcher, Adam Hill with the 110th pick (4th round) of the MLB Draft Tuesday.

Hill is the second Gamecock player taken by the Mets in the 2018 draft. His teammate Carlos Cortes was taken in the 3rd round with the 83rd overall pick.

Scouts took notice when he posted back-to-back 14 strike-out games earlier this season for the Gamecocks.

The six-foot-five right handed pitcher’s arsenal includes a slider, change-up, and a 90+ MPH fastball. The estimated contract for this pick is projected to be over $500,000. There is a good chance Hill will continue to play baseball in Columbia as the Single A affiliate of the Mets are the Columbia Fireflies.