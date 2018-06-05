New York Mets take Clemson pitcher in MLB Draft

By: Brock Watson

NEW YORK, NY (WOLO) — New York Mets select Clemson pitcher, Ryley Gilliam, in the fifth round with the 140th overall pick.

Gilliam is the second Tiger selected in the MLB draft behind Seth Beer who was taken in the first round by the Houston Astros.

Gilliam was selected as an All-American following the 2017 season. in his three years at Clemson, Ryley has posted 15 career saves along with 120 strikeouts.

The estimated contract for his pick is projected to be $379,400.

He will likely play alongside two current gamecock players, Carlos Cortes and Adam Hill, who were also selected by the Mets in the third and fourth round of the 2018 draft. There is potential for all three of these players to suit up for the Columbia Fireflies as they are the Single A team affiliated with the Mets.