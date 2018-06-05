Republican Candidates for Governor Debate Ahead of Primary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Gov. Henry McMaster and the four candidates challenging him for the Republican nomination are facing off for a final time before voters pick among them. McMaster, Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill, former state public health director Catherine Templeton and Greenville businessman John Warren meet at the University of South Carolina at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The debate co-sponsored by South Carolina Educational Television and the Post and Courier of Charleston comes one week before South Carolinians go to the polls on June 12.

McMaster is seeking his first full term in office. Recent polls have shown him with more support than his individual challengers. But surveys also show a majority of likely primary voters do not support him, which would lead to a runoff June 26.