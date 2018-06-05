Richland County Police Investigating Legacy Bar and Grill Shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Columbia Police Department are still investigating a shooting at the Legacy Caribbean Bar and Grill on O’Neil Court.

Officers say the shooting occurred around two this morning, but they could not find any suspects or victims.

Authorities say they are still investigating the incident.

