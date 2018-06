Richland Deputies Searching for Suspected Shoplifter Caught on Surveillance

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Deputies are searching for a suspect accused of shoplifting and hitting an employee with a shopping cart.

Investigators say the suspect shown here on surveillance, stole a $100 dollars worth of merchandise from the Kroger on Roberts Branch Parkway last month.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.