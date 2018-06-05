Second Gamecock pitcher taken in MLB Draft Tuesday

By: Brock Watson

CLEVELAND – (WOLO) The Cleveland Indians selected right-handed pitcher, Cody Morris, in the seventh round with the 223rd overall pick.

Morris is the 3rd gamecock that has been selected in the 2018 MLB draft. Morris’ teammates Carlos Cortes and Adam Hill were both taken in the 3rd and 4th round by the New York Mets.

This is the second time Morris has been selected in the MLB draft as he was originally taken in the 32nd round by the Baltimore Orioles upon his high school graduation in 2015.

After three years at the University of South Carolina Cody has boosted his draft stock all the way up to the 7th round. The estimated draft slot value for his pick is estimated to be on the plus side of $185,000.