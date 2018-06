Sr. Airman from Shaw Air Force Base killed in car crash

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — An Airman stationed at Shaw Air force base died in a car accident.

A spokesperson for the base says Senior Airman Trevor Moheit was killed in an accident Sunday morning on Saint Paul Church Road.

The 24 year old was in his fourth year as an aircraft structural maintenance apprentice.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation by the SC highway patrol.