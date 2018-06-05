Sumter Co. officials arrest burglary suspect after leaving jacket with his name at the scene

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – Sumter County Sheriff Officials have arrested a man in connection with larceny and burglary after her allegedly left evidence that clearly identified him at the scene.

Officials say on April 21, Jehrode Hodge, 30, went the S&S Muffler Shop in Sumter through an unlocked door. While there he stole speakers and amplifiers from an unlocked car. They say a blue jacket with Hodge’s name was recovered from the vehicle later.

On May 7, Hodge allegedly entered a Sumter home by pushing in a window unit air conditioner and stole a 37″ television.

Hodge was arrested and charged on June 1.