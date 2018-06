Suspected Shoplifters Sought

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — Lexington Police are looking for suspects accused of shoplifting in what they say was a planned out heist.

Officers say one suspect distracted the employee while the two others cut and removed fitbits from a center kiosk.

The theft happened at the Kohl’s on sunset boulevard on May 15th.

If you have any information call crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.