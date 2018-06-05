Three Tigers drafted on Day Two of MLB Draft

CLEMSON, S.C. – Three current Tigers and one Clemson signee were chosen on the second day of the MLB draft on Tuesday. The three draftees joined first-round pick Seth Beer (Astros) as the four current Tigers drafted so far in 2018. Clemson’s four selections in the first 10 rounds tied for 10th most in the nation. The final day (rounds 11-40) of the draft is Wednesday.

On Tuesday , junior righthander Ryley Gilliam was selected in the fifth round (No. 140 overall) by the Mets, senior righty Ryan Miller was chosen in the sixth round (No. 189 overall) by the Diamondbacks and senior utility player Chris Williams was picked in the eighth round (No. 244 overall) by the Twins.

Gilliam (Kennesaw, Ga.) had a 3-3 record, a team-high 11 saves, 1.41 ERA, .165 opponents’ batting average and 54 strikeouts in 38.1 innings pitched over 27 relief appearances in 2018. His 11 saves tied for third most in Tiger history and were the most since 2008. He was a second-team All-American by Baseball America and became the first Tiger relief pitcher to earn First-Team All-ACC honors since 1998 (Scott Clackum). The NSCA Strength & Conditioning All-American is 9-6 with 15 saves, a 3.19 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 104.1 innings pitched over 69 appearances (six starts) in his career. Gilliam was the first Tiger selected by the Mets since 2008 (Stephen Clyne).

Miller (Venice, Fla.) had a 7-1 record, four saves, a 2.51 ERA, .234 opponents’ batting average and 64 strikeouts against 17 walks in 71.2 innings pitched over 26 relief appearances in 2018. In his two-year Tiger career, he was 8-1 with five saves, a 2.59 ERA, .232 opponents’ batting average and 75 strikeouts against 19 walks in 83.1 innings pitched over 37 relief outings. A 31st-round draft pick in 2017 who decided to return for his senior season, Miller was the first Tiger chosen by the Diamondbacks since 2010 (Mike Freeman).

Williams (Garden Grove, Calif.) batted .281 with 18 homers, 12 doubles, 72 RBIs, 54 runs, a .401 on-base percentage and three steals as a first baseman in 2018. In his three-year career, he hit .264 with 40 home runs, 31 doubles, a triple, 161 RBIs, 117 runs, a .360 on-base percentage and seven steals in 169 games. A 31st-round draft pick in 2017 who decided to return for his senior season, Williams was the first Tiger drafted by the Twins since 2017 (Charlie Barnes).

Clemson signee and infielder Charles Mack was selected in the sixth round (No. 184 overall) by the Twins on Tuesday . Fellow Tiger signee Parker Meadows was drafted in the second round (No. 44 overall) by the Tigers on Monday .

Story by: Clemson Athletics