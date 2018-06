Changes coming to Miss America Pageant

Hollywood, CA (WOLO) —Ground breaking changes are coming to the Miss America Competition. After nearly 100 years of swimsuits and evening gowns organizers are trying to be more inclusive.

The organization announced

Tuesday that Miss America is scrapping its swimsuit competition and will no longer judge contestants based on physical appearance.

ABC’s Amy Robach has more on how the organization is changing in the wake of the “me too” movement.