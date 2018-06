Deputies: Suspect Left Jacket with Name on it at Crime Scene

SUMTER, SC (WOLO)– Sumter County Deputies say they were able to find a suspected thief because he left his jacket at the crime scene.

Deputies say back in April, Jehrode Hodge stole a speaker and amplifiers from a car.

But investigators say they found a jacket with Hodge’s name on it inside the car.

Then they say they recovered Hodge’s fingerprint from a home break-in where they say he stole a television.