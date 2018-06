Ex-recreation director faces additional charges

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – More charges have been filed against the former director of the Richland County Recreation Commission, James Brown, Jr.

The state’s Attorney General’s Office says Brown is now charged with five additional counts of sexual misconduct while in office.

Brown was forced out of office in 2016 after being charged with misconduct in office following allegations that he tried to convince female employees to have sex with him.