Lexington County Deputies Searching for Bank Robber

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– Lexington County Deputies are investigating a bank robbery at The First Citizens on Sunset Blvd.

Deputies say there is an active search underway for a suspect.

Crime scene investigators are at the location to process the scene and collect potential evidence inside the First Citizens branch, say deputies.

Deputies say one customer was in the bank when the robbery occurred. Nobody was hurt.

The Bank is still closed as the investigation continues.