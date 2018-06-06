Man accused of playing video games when 1 year-old received 3rd-degree burns, deputies say

Jacqueline Lawson,

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter County officials have charged a man with unlawful neglect of a child after a 1-year-old received 3rd-degree burns in his care.

Officials with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office say Kevon Hayward was supposed to be taking care of his girlfriend’s 1-year-old son when he suffered burns to the back of both of his legs.

Deputies say Hayward told his girlfriend the child was burned while playing with a space heater.

The child is currently undergoing treatment at the Agusta Burn Center.

