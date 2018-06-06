Man arrested after toddler left in his care suffered third-degree burns

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 26-year-old man is behind bars charged with unlawful neglect of a child after a toddler who was left in his care suffered third-degree burns.

Sumter County Sheriff’s deputies say on April 23, the 1-year-olds mother left the child in the care of Kevon Hayward at a home in the 1000 block of Babette Road while she went to work.

Hayward later told the victim’s mother that the child burned himself on a space heater while he was playing video games, deputies say.

The victim was flown to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment of third -degree burns to his back and both legs.

