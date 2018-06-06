Riverfront Park set to close for maintenance

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you plan on taking advantage of the beautiful weather we’ve been having, you may have to find somewhere besides the Riverfront Park.

From Wednesday June 13th through Friday June 15th Columbia Parks and Recreation Department says they will close the park to visitors from 6 to 9pm as the park undergoes maintenance. Crews say they the closure will ensure the safety of guests.

City officials encourage those who would like to enjoy the park to visit the Granby Park located at 100 Catawba Street as maintenance. Crews say they will be treating vegetation along the canal walk.