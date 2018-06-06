SEC Releases 2019 Men’s Basketball Conference Opponents

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Southeastern Conference announced today each school’s conference opponents for the upcoming 2019 men’s basketball campaign. South Carolina will face its permanent opponents – Georgia, Mississippi State and Tennessee – along with Missouri and Texas A&M in home-and-home series next season. Dates, times and television details will be released this fall.

In addition to its home-and-home series opponents, Carolina will host Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn and Ole Miss, and the Gamecocks will hit the road to face Florida, Kentucky, LSU and Vanderbilt in 2019.

Season ticket deposits are currently being accepted for the 2018-19 campaign. Prices remain unchanged, with full season packages starting for as low as $69 for the popular Mobile Pass season ticket. Like the past few seasons, fans can purchase lower level season tickets for $260 (Gamecock Club membership required for sections 104-106, 113-115), the Coke Family Sections are available for $600 (four tickets) and upper level tickets are available (no Gamecock Club membership required) for $90 in the baseline value sections, and $200 in other sections. University Faculty/Staff members receive a 20% discount on lower level and upper level ticket prices.

Fans interested in buying season tickets for the upcoming campaign can place a deposit by visiting ItsGreatToBeAGamecock.com, or by calling the Gamecock Ticket Office at 1-800-4SC-FANS.

Fans should continue to visits GamecocksOnline.com for updates on South Carolina’s 2018-19 schedule.

