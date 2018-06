Sumter officials search for missing 61-year-old

Sumter, SC (WOLO) – Sumter County Officials are searching for a man they say has been missing since earlier this week.

Officials say 61-year-old Rufus Kistler McCoy left Sumter on Monday in a 1993 burgundy Nissan truck, similar to the truck pictured. He was heading toward Goat Island in Charleston and Kershaw County.

Anyone with information on McCoy is asked to call Investigator R. Steward with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2040.