Suspect in custody following Wednesday morning bank robbery

West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County officials have arrested a man in connection with a Wednesday morning bank robbery in West Columbia.

The robbery took place at the First Citizens Bank on Sunset Blvd. just before noon today (6/6).

 

Timithy McCants, 58.

Investigators say only one customer was in the bank during the robbery and no one was injured.

 

58-year-old Timithy McCants was arrested and charged with robbery and entering a bank with intent to steal, arrests warrants say.

Investigators say McCants entered the bank and demanded money by presenting a note to a teller. He then ran away with an undisclosed amount and got into a taxi cab that was waiting for him at Lexington Medical Center.

The money taken from the bank was recovered.

