Tree Trimming Scheduled in parts of the Midlands by SCE&G

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– SCE&G says it will begin tree trimming along overhead utility lines. Officials say the purpose of the trimming activities is to increase safety and reliability of the electric service.

According to SCE&G Tree trimming will take place in the following neighborhoods for the next two weeks:

Arsenal Hill Neighborhood

Community Improvement Cooperative Council

Downtown Neighborhood Association

Eva P. Trezevant Neighborhood

Granby Hill Alliance

Historic Waverly Neighborhood Association

Martin Luther King Neighborhood

Olympia Residents Coalition

Robert Mills Historic Association

University Hills

University of South Carolina

Vista Neighborhood Association

We are Olympia

Whaley Street Neighborhood

Forest Hills Neighborhood

Heathwood West Neighborhood

Heathwood Park Neighborhood

Historic Heathwood Neighborhood

Historic Trenholm Buchanan Neighborhood Association

Tanglewood Neighborhood Association

Old Shandon Neighborhood

According to a release, citizens with specific questions or concerns should contact Forestry and Beautification at 803-545-3860 or SCE&G at 1-800-251-7234 to meet and discuss in advance of the work being completed.

For more information about SCE&G’s tree trimming efforts, including helpful tips and suggestions regarding the planting of trees and other vegetation, visitwww.sceg.com/treetrimming.