Police accused of beating unarmed man for refusing to sit

Mesa, AZ (WOLO) — Four police officers are on leave and new policies may be put in place, after recently released video shows a man on his cell phone being beaten by officers. Officials say the group of officers were initially responding to a domestic violence call for another person the victim was with.

33 year old Robert Johnson says he was punched in the face, kneed in the stomach , his head slammed against a wall and door during the maylay, his attorney says started when he refused to sit down as requested by police.

We want to warn you, some of the images may be hard to watch. ABC’s Whit Johnson reports.