Veterans group backs James Smith for Governor

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Democratic candidate for Governor, James Smith, got an endorsement from veteran’s group, “Vote Vets PAC.”

The group says, “Smith is the very definition of what a patriotic public servant is.”

Two other Democrats are running for the Democratic nomination; Charleston businessman, Phil Nobel and Florence Lawyer, Marguerite Willis.

The primary is June 12th.