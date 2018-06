Vigil held for 11-month-old found dead in diaper box

Chesterfield, S.C. (WOLO) – Chesterfield County residents gathered together tonight to honor the memory of 11-month-old Harlee Lewis.

Lewis’ body was found in a diaper box last week in a field behind a Chesterfield home last week.

The child’s mother was taken into custody shortly after the body had been found.

19-year-old Breanna Lewis allegedly admitted to falsifying a story about an attack and kidnapping.