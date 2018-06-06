White House hosts administration’s first Ramadan Dinner

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOLO) – President Donald Trump held his first White House Ramadan Dinner Wednesday (6/6) evening.

Many noteworthy American Muslims say they will not attend because of the disrespect they say the President has shown to Islam in the past.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations schedule their own “Not Trump’s Dinner” outside the White House, while the President’s dinner goes on inside.

Last year the President broke with tradition by not holding the Ramadan Dinner for the first time since the Clinton administration.