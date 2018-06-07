Airlines face sky high ticket prices this travel season

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – If you are planning on flying this summer, be prepared for sky high prices.

Although it is unclear just how expensive plane tickets are going to get throughout this travel season, analysts say we can blame the increase on fuel prices.

Experts say that airlines will find a way to add a few bucks to ticket prices, such as raising base fares, adding fuel surcharges, or selling less of the “cheap seats.”

Airlines currently affected include major US airlines like American, Delta and United.