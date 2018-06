Body found in wall of Clover Flea Market

Clover, S.C. (WOLO) – Investigators in Clover say a man’s body was found in the wall of a flea market yesterday (6/6).

Investigators responded to the market yesterday due to a strong foul odor and the body of 33-year-old William Powers shortly after.

The York County Coroner says they are unsure of how Powers got inside the wall, but they say there was no sign of foul play.