Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help in trailer, UTV theft

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office have released photos of a four-wheeler and UTV that a similar to ones stolen recently.

According to the sheriff’s office, on May 31 a suspect (s) stole a 6×14 foot flatbed trailer with a wood floor, a green 2018 Polaris 450 4-wheeler and a camouflage Polaris 1000 seater UTV with a winch on the front.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspect, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or submit a tip via P3 TIPS smart phone app available on the App Store & Google Play, or visit our website at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.

