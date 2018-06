Community Mourns Death of Baby Girl during Candlelight Vigil

CHESTERFIELD, SC (WOLO) (WCCB)— Monday night hundreds came out to honor baby Harlee Lee Lewis in Chesterfield.

The baby’s body was found in a diaper box last week.

Her mother was taken into custody after admitting she lied to officers about her daughter being kidnapped.

ABC Columbia’s Marvin Beach has the latest.