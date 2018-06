CPD continues search for missing man

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police are looking for a man who has been missing since May 30th.

Officials say Charlie Nguyen was last seen as a home on Duke Ave. last month.

Family members say that repeated messages and phone calls have gone unanswered since then.

If you have any information on Nguyen’s whereabouts please call the Columbia Police Department or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.