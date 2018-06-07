Gamecocks’ Kotsar playing in international competition with Team Estonia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — University of South Carolina men’s basketball rising junior Maik Kotsar is set to represent his home country of Estonia in the upcoming FIBA 3×3 World Cup, June 8-12, in the Philippines. Kotsar, who has been training in Estonia for the upcoming competition, also represented his home country in the 2014 FIBA European Championship.

The fifth edition of the 3×3 World Cup will begin on Friday at Philippine Arena just outside of Manila. The event features the same number of men’s and women’s teams (20 each), and all competition is played on the same court. Teams are divided into four pools of five, and seeded automatically based on the 3×3 Federation Ranking. Each team plays the other four in their respective pool, and the top two teams from each pool qualify for the quarterfinals, and then play knock-out games all the way to the final.

Kotsar is joined on Team Estonia by Martin Dorbek, Joonas Järveläinen and Jaan Puidet. The group begins pool play on Friday against Japan at 12:30 a.m. ET (12:30 p.m., in Manila), before facing Indonesia later that day. Slovenia and Poland round out the pool.

FIBA 3×3 World Cup competition is available in the United States on ESPN3 and ESPN+, while the event’s Facebook and YouTube pages will have other event footage available. Be sure to follow the 3×3 World Cup on Twitter (@FIBA3x3), Instagr am (@fiba3x3) and Facebook (Facebook.com/ FIBA3x3) for photos and videos from the Philippines. Continue to visit GamecocksOnline.com for updates on Kotsar with Team Estonia.

Gamecocks Athletics contributed to this article.