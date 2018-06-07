Good Morning Curtis: IBHS Hurricane Research Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– With hurricane season already in the air, Curtis Wilson, Co-anchor of Good Morning Columbia, stopped by the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety Research Center to see how they use their experiments to help prepare your homes in case of severe weather.

Curtis spoke with the IBHS staff to see how they conduct their experiments with model houses to protect homes from wildfires, tornadoes, and hurricanes.

