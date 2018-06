Gun Amnesty Day Saturday in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Two local churches and the Richland County Sheriff’s office are offering gift cards in exchange for any unwanted guns this weekend.

The Goodwill Baptist Church and the Church of Restoration and Transformation on Sandhills Road will host the gun Amnesty Day event this Saturday.

Event organizers say they hope this event helps end gun violence in our neighborhoods.

Gun Amnesty Day is on June 9, 2018 and runs from 12 to 2pm.