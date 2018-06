Lane reversal exercise underway

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —

Thursday State Emergency officials spent the day making sure South Carolina is prepared should a major hurricane hit our coast.

South Carolina Emergency Management and the Highway Patrol are conducting a lane reversal exercise along Interstate 77 and Interstate26. Traffic will not be affected.

The exercise simulates evacuation routes in the event of a major storm. Hurricane season is already underway, and runs until November 30th.