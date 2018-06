Larger planes between Dallas and Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – For the first time ever American Airlines is doubling the size of the planes making the trip between Columbia and Dallas.

The aircraft will carry up to 140 passengers.

Thursday’s (6/7) inaugural flight was greeted with the traditional water cannon salute.

Airport officials say the the move is a sign of Columbia’s growth.

There are two flights a day from Columbia to DFW.