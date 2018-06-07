Man’s body found in wall at South Carolina flea market

CLOVER, S.C. (AP) – A man’s body has been found in a wall at a flea market in South Carolina.

Clover Police Chief Randy Grice told news outlets that police were called to the market Wednesday morning because of a “strong, foul odor” at the business.

Grice said police found the body inside a wall at the market.

York County Coroner Sabrina Gast said the victim was 33-year-old William Powers of York. Grice says officials have not determined how the man got into the wall of the building. Gast says his cause of death has not been determined yet but there is no sign of foul play.

Clover is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Charlotte near the South Carolina-North Carolina state line.