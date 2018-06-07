Newberry County Sheriff searching for attempted murder suspect

Newberry County, S.C. (WOLO) – The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect wanted for attempted murder.

Officials say, Matthew LeGrande Jackson, 28, is wanted after he allegedly cut and stabbed a man on Sunset Rd. in Prosperity on Wednesday night just before 8:30 p.m.

According to the Sheriff, there had been an argument between Jackson and the victim earlier that day.

The victim was transported to Newberry Hospital and then to a Columbia area hospital for his injuries.

Jackson is described as a white male who is 5’11” 160 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is blind in his left eye. Jackson should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any contact with Jackson or who knows his whereabouts should contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 321-2222 or call 911.