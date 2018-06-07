Operation Oasis: Handing Out Ice Cold Drinks for Those In need Helps More Than Just The Homeless

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– It Is only June and this weather is warm and sticky and that’s not going to be going away anytime soon. Staying cool and hydrated is the key to surviving summers here. Operation Oasis is a project started by Oliver Gospel Mission to help those who have a hard time finding a cold drink.

Wayne Fields calls it Work Therapy. Operation Oasis allows men in their program to give back to those even less fortunate than themselves, and give a cool drink of water to others on the street during these incredibly hot days.

“We were trying to help the men that we serve become givers and not just be takers and receivers. So we thought why don’t we work with our men in our recovery program that we’re helping, get them out in the streets distributing water in hot weather who are in greater need than they are,” Wayne Fields said.

For nine years, Operation Oasis has helped the men in their program, those in need on the streets, and even the community become more giving.

“There’s always somebody in greater need than you are yourself. And I found one of the best way for me to get out of myself, when I get discouraged or when I have a need is to help another person,” Wayne Fields said.

Fields said this helps the recovery process with the people in their program and while he hopes there are fewer people they have to help this year, he’s glad they have a strong community behind them.

“But I hope it creates a problem if we get so much water. Because we can always use the water, you know what I mean? So I don’t even want to limit it to how much we need, so hey– community, bring it on and we’ll make good use of it,” Wayne Fields said.

Fields says people have dropped off crates full of water, or even just a single bottle, but the Oliver Gospel Mission appreciates all of it. They are located on Taylor and Assembly street. Drop off some water all summer long.