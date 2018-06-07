SCDC arrests former employee after introducing contraband

Lee County, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) has arrested former Lee Correction Institution employee, Patricia Montgomery.

Officials say Montgomery worked as the Head Nurse Administrator at the institution for about a year prior to her arrest.

Montgomery was arrested on Tuesday (6/6) for introducing contraband to inmates including watches and tobacco. She has been charged with attempting to furnish a prisoner with contraband.