Sheriff’s deputy in South Carolina ticketed after teen struck with vehicle

AP,

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) _ A sheriff’s deputy in South Carolina has been ticketed after she struck a teen with her vehicle.

News outlets reported that 31-year-old Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputy Adrienne Therese McMahan of Anderson has been charged with driving too fast for conditions.

Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Hovis says McMahan ran off the right side of the road May 30 to avoid stopped traffic. Hovis says the deputy then hit a ditch and a culvert before hitting a 15-year-old girl.

The girl was not seriously injured.

McMahan has been reassigned and must complete additional vehicle training. She has been with the sheriff’s department since September.

