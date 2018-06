Spurrier stops in Greenville for Legends Speaker Series

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WOLO) – Former Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier was the guest of honor tonight for the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame’s Legends Speaker Series.

After spending 11 seasons as the leader of Carolina’s program, the Head Ball Coach broke down what he’s seen from the Palmetto State power program’s pair of leaders, Will Muschamp and Dabo Swinney.