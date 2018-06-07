Traffic flow won’t change during the hurricane lane reversals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety and the South Carolina Department of Transportation are working together to conduct lane reversal tests this morning that won’t affect your morning commute.

SCDOT and SCDPS will test lane reversal plans in case of a hurricane on I-26, U.S. 21, U.S. 278, U.S. 501, and S.C. 544.

The Department of Public Safety cautions you to be careful of law enforcement and state personnel on the shoulders of the highways and exits.

The lane reversal plan exercise will last from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

